Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $600,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 37.3% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 30.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $174.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.55. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

