DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

DXCM opened at $101.38 on Friday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,538,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

