Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,901 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

