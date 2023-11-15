CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $198.76 and last traded at $198.76, with a volume of 18784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.31.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.