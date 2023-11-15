CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after buying an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,381,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after buying an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,310,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,590,000 after buying an additional 97,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

