Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

