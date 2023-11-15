ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,583 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

WISH opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

