Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Major Shareholder Kepos Capital Lp Sells 175,000 Shares

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kepos Capital Lp sold 175,000 shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNDA opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.90.

About Concord Acquisition Corp II

