Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

