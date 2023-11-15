Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $232.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.67. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

