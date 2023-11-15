Commerce Bank Sells 6,673 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

