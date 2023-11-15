Commerce Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.