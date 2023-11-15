Commerce Bank Sells 1,173 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 5.8 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

View Our Latest Report on SEE

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

