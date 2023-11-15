Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after buying an additional 769,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

