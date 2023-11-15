Commerce Bank Purchases 2,890 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 234.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 1,087.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGN. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,052 shares of company stock valued at $594,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

