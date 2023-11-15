Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

