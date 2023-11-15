Commerce Bank Has $793,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $93,135,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.