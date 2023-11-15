Commerce Bank Has $739,000 Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.55.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.