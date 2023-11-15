Commerce Bank Has $700,000 Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average of $177.42. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $200.81.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALG

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.