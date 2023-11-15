Commerce Bank Has $663,000 Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

