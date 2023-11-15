Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after buying an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after buying an additional 2,553,950 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $116.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

