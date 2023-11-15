Commerce Bank Grows Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 270.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.