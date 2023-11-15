Commerce Bank Acquires 29,323 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

