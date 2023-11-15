Commerce Bank Acquires 1,410 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

