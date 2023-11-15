Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 67.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.0% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 530,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,042,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

JPM opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

