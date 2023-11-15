CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.83

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 74593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.37.

The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

