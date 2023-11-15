Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 117,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

