Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,388 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 473,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNTY shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 10,980 shares of company stock worth $63,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

