Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Celanese Stock Up 6.7 %

CE stock opened at $125.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.