Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,637,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $281.45 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $284.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

