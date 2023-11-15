Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Angelique Strong Marks Sells 4,263 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.07. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

