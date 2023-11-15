Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

View Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 8.6 %

CCL opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.