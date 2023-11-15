Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $18.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.45. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.