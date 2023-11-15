Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $373.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

