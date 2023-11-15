Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

NYSE:COF opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 136,224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,098.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 47,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43,367 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

