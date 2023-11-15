Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

