Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of BURL opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average of $152.71. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

