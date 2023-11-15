Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,035 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,696,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after acquiring an additional 495,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $305,412,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,828,000 after acquiring an additional 471,370 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 70.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

