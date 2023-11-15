Candriam S.C.A. Sells 6,979 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 45.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after buying an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.