Candriam S.C.A. Sells 4,597 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

