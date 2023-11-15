Candriam S.C.A. Sells 35,490 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,490 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

