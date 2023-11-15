Candriam S.C.A. Sells 27,226 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,226 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

RCI opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

