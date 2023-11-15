Candriam S.C.A. Sells 11,906 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in CGI by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,342,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of CGI stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.