Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

