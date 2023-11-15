Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.6 %

TPL stock opened at $1,703.95 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,707.23. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,815.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,612.64.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 103 shares of company stock valued at $187,520 over the last three months. 20.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

