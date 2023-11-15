Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,427.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,362.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.07. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

