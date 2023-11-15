Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621,425 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunOpta news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

