Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,935 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 65.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.