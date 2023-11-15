Candriam S.C.A. Invests $529,000 in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repare Therapeutics

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 783,709 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,821,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,662,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPTX

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

RPTX stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.