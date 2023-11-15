Candriam S.C.A. Invests $529,000 in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Repare Therapeutics
In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 783,709 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,821,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,662,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Repare Therapeutics Price Performance
RPTX stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
