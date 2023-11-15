Candriam S.C.A. Has $167,000 Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,680,000,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.